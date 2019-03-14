Work on the Lombardi's Seafood park in Apalachicola will be finished by April the 4th.
The project was approved in 2016 and the access to the park has been limited while an old shucking house there was converted into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
There are other improvements too, including new restrooms and a pavilion overlooking the Bay, the boat ramp,and the fishing pier.
The project has seen numerous delays including structural issues, septic issues and even the discovery of old fuel tanks near the work site.
And of course there was Hurricane Michael.
Anderson Construction, which is doing the project, said the work is scheduled to be substantially completed by March 29 and will be 100% finished by April 4th.
