Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce May Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, May 1st
Up The Creek
313 Water St
Apalachicola
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
March 2001 1,474 March 2002 1,223 March 2008 820 March 2004 1,540 March 2005 1,607 March 2006 1,687 March 2007 2,857 March 2008 3,189 March 2009 2,082 March 2010 3,406 March 2011 3,389 March 2012 2,907 March 2013 2,135 March 2014 1,452
March 2015 1,580
March 2016 1,647
March 2017 2,121
March 2018 2,176
March 2019 2,343
St. George Island
March 2018 1,552
March 2019 1,282
Eastpoint
March 2019 440
Users
Number of Sessions per User
84.3 % New Users
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Got Ideas? Suggestions?
How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you?
Is there something that we can do better to help your business?
Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide?
Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2017-18, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email
|Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show Results
The 21st Annual Classic Boat & Car Show
Overall Awards
Overall Car "Mystique" Jessica Ward 67 Chevy Camaro, also won best Paint
Overall Boat " Half Shell" Gibby Conrad
Cars
Classic Car - Jim Ward "Hulk" 68 Chevelle
Antique Car - Millard Collins 40 ford coupe
Late Model -2015 Camaro z-28 Christopher Donahue
Modified and Worst Gas Mileage-1931 Ford Bobby Turner
Restoration Car- 1955 Chevy Bel air Dave Roberts
Best Import- 1981 Mercedes Pete Kowalke
Boats
Skiff -13 Foot Boston Whaler- John Mcbride
Sailboat - 13 1/2 foot melon seed Judy Mcfarland
Large Sailboat - Jenny Raney - Kristin Anderson
Home Built Boat -2011 Kayak Diane Prickett
Paddle Craft -2018 Paddleboard - Kid Camp at Big Bend Maritime Center
Wooden Boat - 14' "priscella" Mark Heidorn
Aluminum Boat -49 Feather Craft - Bud Harrison
Runabout - 16 foot Garwood - Wally Latham
Windblown hair. Sandy toes. Easy smiles. Every well-made, well-fitting piece of our apparel evokes comfy, breathable beach style with subtle, surprising details and work-to-weekend versatility, turning your closet into a 365 vacation. Through our curated collection of vintage-inspired classics (with signature pieces like shirts, polos, hoodies, pullovers, cardigans, shorts, trunks, and board shorts), SGI Threads offers the effortless ease and timeless character of an island lifestyle, every day of the year, every place on earth." Because every day is your day in the sun. Located at 127 Commerce St. in Apalachicola
Over 20 years of Life Coaching Experience, Certified Addictions Counselor, Author, Motivational Speaker. Known for her humorous style of helping people reach their goals and aspiration. These sessions are directed toward both Females/Males. Owned and operated by Rose Griffin.
Jones Stucco & Plaster, LLC
Over 30 years in Drywall, Painting, Plastering, Brick, Concrete and Pressure washing. Licensed and Certified to perform all duties in Framing and Historical Restoration and Preservation. References are available, Guarantees and Contracts are also available. owned and operated by Harrison "Bud" Jones from Apalachicola.
L & S Handyman & Lawn Services LLC
L & S Handyman & Lawn Services offers Handyman, Landscaping and odd Jobs for commercial or residential. Experenced in repairing porches, decks also commercial and residential repair. Licenses and Insured
Griffith Guide Service
Fishing Charters based out of St. George Island. We offer Inshore/Offshore fishing trips, Dolphin encounters, shelling and sunset cruises. Fun for the whole family. Owned and operated by Coble Griffith
Ribbon Cuttings
Olan " Buddy" Ward Park
Photo by David Adlerstein
Island Dog Adventures
Capital Community Area Community Action & Apalachicola Riverkeeper
Future Ribbon Cuttings
May 3rd
Joyce Estes Gallery
232 Water St.
Apalachicola
5:00pm-7:00pm
May 17th
SGI Threads
127 Commerce St
Apalachicola
4pm-6pm
5:15pm
May 28th
Spirit of the River Yoga
196 Dr. Fredrick Humphries St.
Apalachicola
5:30pm
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2018-19, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Ad in Florida Travel Magazine
Photos by Jeremy Davidson
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Chamber Business Luncheon
Wednesday, May 1st @ Noon
Up The Creek Raw Bar
313 Water St. Apalachicola
Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club
Monthly Gathering of the Phlock
Doc Myers Island Pub on St. George Island
Wed. May 1st
5:00-7:30
Monthly gathering to see where we've been, where we're at, and, more importantly, where we are going! Oh, and it's "Bring a Friend" night! FINS UP!
Franklin County Job Fair
May 1 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
2nd Annual Franklin County Job Fair
Who: All job seekers in the Franklin County area who are interested in obtaining a job/looking for a better job.
What: CareerSource Gulf Coast is hosting its 2ndAnnual Franklin County Job Fair. This event will have a number of employers from Apalachicola to Carrabelle, who are looking for immediate hires.
When: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 12-3 pm EDT.
Where: CareerSource Gulf Coast Apalachicola Office 1 Bay Avenue, Apalachicola, FL 32320
Why: Job seekers have much to gain from this event-from networking with peers, to developing on-the-spot interviewing skills, this is an event that will benefit job seekers beyond landing their next great job.
AAHS Preservation Reception
May 2 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm $15.00
The Preservation Reception is a continuation of a reception which used to be part of the Apalachicola Historic Tour of Homes, now an Apalachicola Historical Society celebration of the heritage of this historic town, Tickets are $15, and can be bought online at apalachicolahistoricalsocierty.org
, at the Raney House or at the Chamber office. We are honored to award the Cornerstone Award, for preservation advocacy.
Join us, with home owners and Ghost Walk characters in the Raney House Museum 5:30 to 7pm
27th Annual Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour
May 3 @ 12:00 am - May 5 @ 12:00 am
Special events take place at Trinity Episcopal Church,
Gorrie Square, and Benedict Hall - 79 6th StreetFriday, May 3
Evensong & Reception - 6 pm
Saturday, May 4
An Evensong Concert Service at Trinity Episcopal Church and a reception in historic Gorrie Square kick off the 27th Annual Historic Apalachicola Home and Garden Tour.
Tour check-in & Quick Breakfast - 9 am
Gorrie Square is your place for will-call, tickets, tour maps, and coffee and pastries.
Silent Auction/Buy it Now - 10 am to 2 pm
Stroll the tents to place bids on silent auction items that include vacation rentals, family heirlooms, original artwork, and fishing gear. Buy it Now features items for immediate purchase. Silent auction bidding ends at 2 pm.
Home & Garden Tour - 10 am to 4 pm
With your wristband ticket and map, you're set to see eight homes and two unique gardens. Apalachicola is compact and easy to navigate - walk, bike, or take a golf
cart to access most of the stops. Please remember private residences are not accessible for wheelchair users.
Luncheon - 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Sunday, May 5
Take a midday break for a tour tradition - a delicious lunch at Benedict Hall prepared by the Episcopal Church Women. Lunch includes a shrimp or chicken salad entree, fruit, roll, beverage, and a selection of homemade desserts. Lunch, $12.
All are welcome at Trinity Episcopal Church for Sunday services.
8 am - Rite 1 Eucharist - contemplative and quiet without musical accompaniment
10:30 am - Rite 2 Eucharist - with choir and instrumental music
Coffee hour in Benedict Hall follows the10:30 am service.
Forgotten Coast en Plein Air
May 3 @ 12:00 am - May 12 @ 12:00 am
Now in the 14th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic "Old Florida," Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America's Great Paint-out, is among the world's most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. As the event moves into its second decade, organizers are honing what makes the Forgotten Coast event exceptional. "With plein air events popping up all over the country, we realize the importance of focusing on quality and relevance. We have developed a three year program, transcending typical event content to focus on the reason why plein air painting is important, as well as how the process and the paintings contribute to a region's resilience," states Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition President, Joe Taylor.
May of 2019 will focus on the natural environment as it recovers from the impact of Hurricane Michael. While each year will have a programmatic focus for the purpose of examination in the series of lectures, presentations and discussions, the collectors can be assured that the paintings will be a superb mix of subject matter and styles.
The invitational features 20 internationally acclaimed artists, as well as, four "Florida's Finest en Plein Air" artists honored as Plein Air Ambassadors. Expanded exhibits, a Collectors' Forum, distinguished guest speakers, and surprises that will be fresh and new to the plein air community are all in the making! Book your reservations early for the best rates!
Spring Book Sale
May 4 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come find bargains galore on books of all kinds at the PALS of the Margaret Key Library spring book sale. For $5 you can fill a large bag full of as many books as you can put in. Books for sale include paper backs, hard cover, and audio books on CD. Genres include all categories of fiction (mystery, romance, thriller, sci fi, novels) and non-fiction - including biographies, how-to books, history, cook books, fishing, gardening, and children's books.
All proceeds go to fund new book purchases and programs at the Margaret Key Library.
At Old Library Building, 74 6th Street, Apalachicola
Spring Ghost Walk
May 4 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm $5.00
Hauntings will abound at Apalachicola's Chestnut Street Cemetery on May 4, 2019 when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Hwy 98 in Apalachicola.
Ilse Newell
Music and Art in the Park
May 5th 3:00pm-6:00pm
Lafayette Park in Apalachicola
Variety of ongoing musical entertainment
Bring own chairs and blankets and picnic refreshments
Rock By The Sea
Rock by the Sea is a 4 night Charity Music Festival raising money for various charities aiding children and cancer research. This is the 12th Annual Spring event on St. George Island Florida.
Pre-Party-Free to the Public on Wednesday, May 9, 2018May 10-13, 2018
- Weekend Passes Available now! www.rockbythesea.org
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, May 11th & 25th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Apalachicola River & Floodplain Class
May 17 @ 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
The Apalachicola River has been called "the Lifeblood of the Bay." Freshwater from the river mixes with salty gulf creating Apalachicola Bay, one of the most pristine and productive estuaries in the country. The river has always played an important role in Apalachicola's history and it is vital to our lives today. It is also a significant resource for the state of Florida, and its freshwater flow is critical to the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico.
Participants will learn about the ecology, culture, and history of the Apalachicola River and floodplain, as well as come to appreciate the impact interstate relationships play in the control of the river. After the in-class portion, participants will embark on a journey up the river aboard the ANERR research vessel Henry Lee to get an up-close look at some of the floodplain ecosystems and distributaries of the river. Tickets for the class are $25 and must be purchased in advance by clicking the button in the upper right corner.
Apalachicola Historical Society - Diane Brewer
May 18 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
This is the 3rd of a series of presentations offered by Apalachicola Area Historical Society on topics of historic significance. There is no charge although a free will offering will be gratefully accepted. Light refreshments will be served.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
May 18th
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Saturday, May 18 from 8-9:30 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. Contact Gift Shop at for reservations. The May full moon is called the Flower Moon because flowers are in abundant bloom at this time. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
Pine Box Dwellers
May 31 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Gallery at High Cotton is proud to host The Pine Box Dwellers. This will be a listening room style event surrounded by works by gallery owner artists, Jenny Odom and Beth Appleton.
The Pine Box Dwellers are a musical family of friends from Waycross, GA. With their unique blend of "Swampadelic" Americana the Pine Box Dwellers take you on a free wheeling trip through a distorted fun house of southern rock archetypes that never stray in to parody, thanks to their spot on skill. Frontman Sean Clark's songs are well crafted stories that the band breaks down and rebuilds with impressive virtuosity. Original songs reflect "how being raised in a small swamp town has shaped their love for family, life and music".
The public is invited to BYOB and in traditional pot luck style, you'll find some snacks to sooth your soul. Please feel welcome to add your dish to our table. This will be a casual, listening-room style event so wear your favorite shoes to tap your foot.
We suggest a minimum $10 donation and more if the spirit moves you. Donations will be collected at the door and divided to best support these creative musicians and help support live music.
No comments:
Post a Comment