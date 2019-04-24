Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 area which includes Dry Bar.
The areas are being closed because of high river levels.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown will crest at just over 19.6 feet overnight, flood stage is 15 feet.
It does take a few days for waters at Blountstown to move into the Apalachicola Bay.
The area will reopen when river levels subside and water samples show the water quality is good for oyster harvesting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
