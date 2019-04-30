Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise Wednesday.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area was closed last week because of high river levels.
River levels have now subsided and water samples show area 1642 is suitable for oyster harvesting.
RE-OPENING STATEMENT
Date:_4/30/19__________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that the following shellfish area(s) will be re-opened at sunrise on _Wednesday, May 1, 2019_for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1642 Apalachicola CA Winter East Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties
____Franklin________________
Basis for action:
Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code
The re-opening of the waters is in compliance with the management plan. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
