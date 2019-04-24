Carrabelle may have a new Dollar General in its future.
Last week the Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board conducted a site plan review of the new Dollar General building at 608 Hwy East in Carrabelle and unanimously recommended approval to the City Commission.
The construction plans meet all codes and standards for the FDOT, Northwest FL Water Management District, and City of Carrabelle.
The next step is City Commission review of the site plan for at their next regular meeting on May 2nd.
The new building will be located at the corner of Hwy 98 East & NE 5th St and will take approximately 150 days to construct.
Construction of the building will include the demolition of the two blighted buildings on the property.
