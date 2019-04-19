Franklin County commissioners are supporting the city of Carrabelle in a project to upgrade the Carrabelle airport.
On Tuesday the commission approved a letter of support as Carrabelle seeks 2 million dollars to revamp its airport with more T-hangars, more parking and a new general aviation hangar.
The city is seeking to fund the project with money collected after the BP oil spill.
The airport project is still in the very early stages; the city is only now filing a pre-application for the funding.
