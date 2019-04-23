Franklin County EMS worker charged with sexual assault, other victims sought

A local Emergency Medical Services Professional has been arrested and is now facing charges for sexual assault on a disabled person and the sheriff's department says there may be other victims.
Sheriff's officials arrested Robert E Lee Major and charged him with Sexual Assault, and Lewd Lascivious Molestation of Elderly Disabled person.
He has been accused of touching patients inappropriately during transportation in the county ambulance.
According to the sheriff's office, One suspect filed a complaint, stating that he had put his hand inside of her underwear, touching her vaginal area.
The victim also states that he grabbed her hand and rubbed it against his penis.
Since the complaint was filed, others have come forward and the case is still being investigated.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that if others have experienced any related, inappropriate sexual advances, please contact Lt. James Hamm or Lt. Ronnie Jones at 850-670-8500.
If you would like to speak with Sheriff Smith or come for an interview, call 251-9021.
