FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK #1

COCOA is a beautiful 4 month old Chocolate Lab/Black Mouth Cur mix and just as handsome as can be. He is a well socialized playful pup as is his sister Daisy Mae. These two will be altered soon and ready for their forever homes. You are invited to come to the Adoption Center to meet them and all of our wonderful pets waiting for their adopter!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
