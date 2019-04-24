Franklin County unemployment dropped sharply in March.
The local unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, down from 4.4 percent in February.
188 people were looking for work in Franklin County in March, down from 212 the month before.
The workforce also increased by 75 people.
Franklin County had the 16th highest unemployment rate out of Florida's 67 counties.
Gulf County which is still reeling from Hurricane Michael, continues to have the state's highest unemployment, though it also fell from 6.2 percent in February to 5.3 percent last month.
And that is way down from 7.4 percent unemployment in January.
There were 317 people looking for work in Gulf County in March, down from 372 people the month before.
Bay County's unemployment was 4.3 percent – making it the ninth highest in the state.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in March; Liberty County unemployment was 3.7 percent.
