From Robinson Brothers Guide Service - April 2019 Catching UP!

Mr. Jack Duren wanted to see his photo in one of my fishing reports - so here's a big ol Bull Redfish he caught with Capt. Ken the last weekend in March. So far this month everything is biting except Tarpon! The Tripletail showed up a bit early, the Pompano were pretty much right on schedule and we've been catching a bunch of them. Had blackened fresh caught (by Capt. Nathan Donahoe and Capt. Brett Martina) Pompano the other night at Halfshell Dockside at the Scipio Creek Marina - Fantastic! The trout bite has been on when the weather is favorable. Last weekend was a "Wind-Out" for the most part but there's better weather ahead.
As many of our regular returning anglers know, May is about my favorite time of the year to fish - It's not so gosh-awful hot, most all of the species we target in shallower water are present, schools are in so family groups aren't here on the water yet (or in restaurants or in rental properties) Basically just a great time to fish the Forgotten Coast.
Offshore, There's still some trips available in Federal Waters during Snapper season in June and July or you can choose to fish with some of our Nearshore guides.
If you'd like to check your favorite captains schedule, just click the link below to go directly to our Book-It! page or you can always just give me a call. Be sure to take a look at our newer captains in the line-up David Fowlkes, Bruce Williams, AJ Finch and Zack Armistead. And if you want to fish out of the Port St. Joe area, Capt. Pete Wilson is great with family groups on his pontoon boat and he also takes snorkeling/scalloping trips.
