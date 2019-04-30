FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Allgood received information that an individual posted a picture on social media of him holding two gag grouper in front of his home. Officer Allgood contacted the individual who still had parts of the fish in his possession. The individual was cited for possession of gag grouper during closed season.
Officer McHenry received information from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) that they saw an individual catching and keeping red snapper in Pensacola Bay near the USCG station. When he arrived on scene, the subjects had left the area, but the vessel’s registration number was obtained from the USCG. Officer McHenry proceeded to the registered owner’s home and located the vessel there. The individual admitted to catching the red snapper and was in possession of two freshly caught red snapper. Charges were filed for possession of red snapper out of season.
Officer Allgood was checking subjects at the Navy Point Boat Ramp when he noticed two divers returning to the ramp. They claimed they did not catch or spear any fish. During the fisheries inspection he found a red snapper on board the vessel. The individual who speared the fish was cited for possession of red snapper during a closed season.
GULF COUNTY
Officer H. Webb and Lieutenant Guy were conducting resource inspections near the Highland View bridge and saw two subjects catching over the limit of redfish. When one officer made his presence in the area known, one of the subjects was seen by the second officer removing contents from a cooler in the vehicle and then placing the cooler in plain view for inspection. During the inspection, the subject was found to have a legal redfish in the cooler and then admitted to a second oversized redfish that was hidden in the back seat and covered with clothing. The appropriate citations were issued.
Officer Gerber located a baited area near the Apalachicola Wildlife Environmental Area (WEA) with fresh turkey sign. A few days later he, along with Officer Lipford returned during hunting hours. Officer Gerber saw a subject walk in with a firearm, pour out a bucket of bait, get in a ground blind overlooking the baited site, and call for turkeys. The subject was issued a citation for attempting to take turkeys within 100 yards of a feed station with feed present.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Corbin received information of a subject fishing at Anderson Pond, which is currently closed for fishing while being stocked for a kid’s fishing rodeo. There are numerous signs around the pond and on the walkways that say, “Closed to fishing.” When Officer Corbin arrived on scene, Eglin Range Patrol was with the subject and had already contacted the subject while he was fishing. A notice to appear citation was issued for fishing in an area posted as closed.
Officer Corbin was on water patrol in the Destin Harbor when he saw the deckhand of a charter boat sorting through the catch. A resource inspection was conducted and found the triggerfish on board to be undersized. A notice to appear citation was issued for possession of undersized triggerfish.
Officer Corbin was on patrol when he saw a vessel returning from offshore with fishing rods displayed. A vessel stop was conducted to perform a resource inspection. Upon inspection, two undersized triggerfish were located on the vessel. A notice to appear citation was issued to the captain of the vessel.
Officer Corbin was on patrol when he saw a vessel in violation of the idle speed/no wake zone in the Destin Harbor. A vessel stop was conducted to address the violation. During the vessel stop, the vessel owner stated he did not have the registration for the vessel because he had recently purchased it. He later admitted to not having a bill of sale onboard and purchasing the vessel in October of 2018. A notice to appear citation was issued for failure to transfer title and a warning was issued for the idle speed/no wake violation.
Officer Corbin was on patrol when he saw a vessel in violation of the idle speed/no wake zone by the Destin bridge. A vessel stop was conducted to address the violation. Throughout the vessel stop, the operator showed several signs of impairment. The operator agreed to conduct field sobriety tasks and showed more signs of impairment throughout the tasks. The operator was placed under arrest and refused to provide a breath sample. Uniform boating citations were issued for operating a vessel while normal faculties impaired, refusal to submit to breath test, and violation of the idle speed/no wake zone.
WALTON COUNTY
Officer White checked a site on Eglin Wildlife Management Area where he had previously located a baited area containing cracked corn. Cracked corn is commonly used for baiting and attracting turkeys. While checking the area, Officer White saw a subject turkey hunting approximately 15 yards from the baited area. The subject was identified and cited for attempting to take turkey over bait.
FEDERAL WATERS
While aboard the offshore patrol vessel “Guardian,” Lieutenant Marlow and Officers Nelson, Travis and NOAA Officer Robb boarded a commercial bandit rig vessel approximately 40 miles south of Panama City. During the resource inspection, they located amberjack and red snapper not in whole condition, undersized vermillion snapper, and use of reef fish for bait (cut up amberjack on the hooks). The appropriate action was taken for the violations.
While aboard the offshore patrol vessel “Guardian,” Lieutenant Marlow and Officers Nelson, Travis, and NOAA Officer Robb boarded a commercial longline vessel approximately 60 miles south of Panama City. During the resource inspection, they located greater amberjack, yellowedge grouper, golden tilefish, shark, and swordfish not in whole condition. The season for greater amberjack is currently closed and the vessel did not have a permit to possess the swordfish. The officers located removed shark fins and a significant amount of amberjack, tilefish, and shark being used as bait. The crew of the vessel was also in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The appropriate action was taken for the violations.
