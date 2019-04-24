Wednesday, April 24, 2019

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 24, 2019

NOAA Fish News
April 24, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS


Town Brook dam removal
Decades of Dam Removals Restore Fish Passage
Monday was Earth Day, and NOAA Fisheries and partners celebrated the completion of the restoration of Town Brook in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Decades of dam removals and rebuilding fish ladders have reopened the entire waterway to migratory fishes. A new story mapallows you to take a virtual walk along Town Brook to see each of the fish passage projects.

Sea Grant HMS
Sea Grant Announces Highly Migratory Species Funding Opportunity
The National Sea Grant College Program announced a $2 million research initiative focused on highly migratory species in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, including the interactions between yellowfin tuna and oil rigs in the Gulf. Letters of intent are due May 15, and full proposals are due June 19. Sea Grant will host an information webinar on May 7.

We are Fisheries Video
Video: We Are NOAA Fisheries 2019
A new Earth Day video showcases NOAA Fisheries’ mission with snapshots of our science-based work to support commercial and recreational fishing, protect marine life, and conserve and restore coastal and marine habitat.

more North Atlantic right whales
Team to Focus on North Atlantic Right Whale Survival
The Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team is meeting this week in Providence, Rhode Island, to develop additional measures to reduce impacts to North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear. The team consists of approximately 60 fishermen, scientists, conservationists, and state and federal officials.

Alaska


Bering Sea vessel
Scientists Set Out to Track Changes in Bering Sea
The Bering Sea is changing. Warmer-than-usual waters have constrained sea ice northward and shifted marine species significantly. Learn more about the surveys that NOAA scientists have planned in 2019 to collect data on ocean conditions and species distributions in this highly productive marine ecosystem.

West Coast


HAB Story Map
Harmful Algal Blooms’ Impact on the U.S. Economy
In 2015, a major toxic bloom of algae shut down the Dungeness crab and razor clam fisheries along the U.S. West Coast. A new interactive story map and accompanying web content highlight the latest economic data and tell the personal stories of those most affected by harmful algal blooms across the country.

Pacific Islands


Diver monitoring coral reef
Scientists Monitor Hawaii Coral Reef Ecosystems
Last Saturday, researchers aboard NOAA Ship Oscar Elton Sette embarked on the first leg of a 48-day field season to study coral reef ecosystems across the Hawaiian Archipelago. Teams of scientific divers from NOAA’s Pacific Reef Assessment and Monitoring Program will assess reef fish and corals in the context of changing environmental conditions.

Greater Atlantic


Right whale and calf
Watch Out for Whales East of Boston
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone east of Boston to protect a group of 11 right whales sighted in the area on April 19. This zone is in effect through May 5.

Northeast Groundfish vessels
Northeast Groundfish Measures – Open for Comment
By May 6, please submit your comments on proposed Framework Adjustment 58 to the Northeast Multispecies Fishery Management Plan. This rule would set catch limits for seven of the 20 groundfish stocks, implement new or revised rebuilding plans for five stocks, revise an accountability measure, and make other minor changes.

Online Permit Application System Now Available
The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office now offers commercial and recreational vessel owners, operators, and dealers in our region the option to complete and submit a suite of permit forms and applications online.

Sign Up for GARFO’s New Text Alert System
The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office’s new text alert system has more functions, including the ability to customize the topics you receive to fit your interests. If you previously received their texts, you must sign up to the new system to continue doing so.

Events


April 25
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Wilmington, North Carolina.
April 30 and May 1
Two public hearing webinars on Snapper-Grouper Regulatory Amendment 29, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 2 and 15
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops in North Carolina and Louisiana.
May 6–21
Three public meetings on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s 2020–2024 Strategic Plan.
May 7
Information webinar on Sea Grant’s Highly Migratory Species federal funding opportunity.
May 7 and 9
Two scoping webinars on proposed additions to theDolphin-Wahoo Fishery Management Plan, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 21–23
Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland.
May 23
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
June 3–6
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Miramar Beach, Florida.
June 3–10
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Sitka, Alaska.
June 4–6
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in New York City.

Announcements


April 25
Proposals due for 2019 Fishing for Energy Partnership funding.
April 29
Applications due for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee.
May 8
Proposals due for recreational fishing projects supporting the mission of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
May 10
Applications due for open advisory panel seats and the System Management Plan Workgroup for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 15
Letters of intent due for projects supporting Sea Grant’s Highly Migratory Species research initiative.

