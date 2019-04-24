NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 24, 2019

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Sea Grant Announces Highly Migratory Species Funding Opportunity
The National Sea Grant College Program announced a $2 million research initiative focused on highly migratory species in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, including the interactions between yellowfin tuna and oil rigs in the Gulf. Letters of intent are due May 15
, and full proposals are due June 19. Sea Grant will host an information webinar on May 7
.
Video: We Are NOAA Fisheries 2019
A new Earth Day video showcases NOAA Fisheries’ mission with snapshots of our science-based work to support commercial and recreational fishing, protect marine life, and conserve and restore coastal and marine habitat.
Team to Focus on North Atlantic Right Whale Survival
The Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team is meeting this week in Providence, Rhode Island, to develop additional measures to reduce impacts to North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear. The team consists of approximately 60 fishermen, scientists, conservationists, and state and federal officials.
Alaska
Scientists Set Out to Track Changes in Bering Sea
The Bering Sea is changing. Warmer-than-usual waters have constrained sea ice northward and shifted marine species significantly. Learn more about the surveys that NOAA scientists have planned in 2019 to collect data on ocean conditions and species distributions in this highly productive marine ecosystem.
West Coast
Pacific Islands
Scientists Monitor Hawaii Coral Reef Ecosystems
Last Saturday, researchers aboard NOAA Ship Oscar Elton Sette
embarked on the first leg of a 48-day field season to study coral reef ecosystems across the Hawaiian Archipelago. Teams of scientific divers from NOAA’s Pacific Reef Assessment and Monitoring Program will assess reef fish and corals in the context of changing environmental conditions.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales East of Boston
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone east of Boston to protect a group of 11 right whales sighted in the area on April 19. This zone is in effect through May 5.
Northeast Groundfish Measures – Open for Comment
By May 6
, please submit your comments on proposed Framework Adjustment 58 to the Northeast Multispecies Fishery Management Plan. This rule would set catch limits for seven of the 20 groundfish stocks, implement new or revised rebuilding plans for five stocks, revise an accountability measure, and make other minor changes.
Online Permit Application System Now Available
The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office now offers commercial and recreational vessel owners, operators, and dealers in our region the option to complete and submit a suite of permit forms and applications online.
Sign Up for GARFO’s New Text Alert System
The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office’s new text alert system has more functions, including the ability to customize the topics you receive to fit your interests. If you previously received their texts, you must sign up to the new system to continue doing so.
