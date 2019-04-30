Ridge Rangers May 2019 Newsletter

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
May 2019
Ridge Rangers 25th Anniversary Celebration
2019 is the 25th Anniversary of the Ridge Rangers! The Ridge Rangers program was started by the Nature Conservancy in 1994 to engage citizens to help restore newly acquired conservation sites on the Lake Wales Ridge in Central Florida, and the program continued with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 2004. Ridge Rangers have contributed over 68,000 hours of effort since 1994, or over a million dollars in conservation value!
On April 6, 2019, Ridge Rangers and Conservation Managers celebrated the anniversary of this very successful volunteer program at Lake Kissimmee State Park. The theme was “Looking back, Looking forward” and besides activities we heard from speakers about how the program was originally started as well as future program directions and future concerns for the Lake Wales Ridge Ecosystem.
Great Survival Rate on Last Summer's Restoration Planting
Last August and September 2018, Ridge Rangers planted 750 native plants over three workdays in the FWC Royce Scrub Restoration area, which is a former citrus grove. The intent of this planting was to understand if restoration would be possible in this area, and what methods would work best. A simple irrigation system was installed with the plantings, and the plants have been watered weekly since last summer.
On April 17, 2019, Ridge Rangers and FWC staff surveyed over half of the 750 plants and found that 88% were rated as healthy and growing! Much more data was also collected, and we have a better understanding of which plants do best in that area. We also believe that irrigation made a huge difference in the survival rate. Future plans include expanding the restoration area and continuing the approach of irrigating plants for their first year.
Ridge Rangers May 2019 Events
Transitions
I am retiring at the end of April 2019! Working for FWC and with the Ridge Rangers and other agency land managers has been an amazing and very rewarding experience, and I’m extremely appreciative to all of you.
The new Ridge Rangers Coordinator – FWC’s Tessie Offner – has been in place for almost a month and the program will continue without interruption as I leave. Tessie comes from Missouri and has been an environmental educator at The Florida Aquarium. She obtained a Bachelor of the Arts in Biology and worked for FWC removing Argentine black and white tegus from Hillsborough county. She left FWC in 2015 to complete a Master of Science in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation at the University of Florida. Tessie is excited to be back with FWC and coordinating the Ridge Rangers Program, and is looking forward to continuing the work that protects and preserves Florida’s scrub!
You can contact Tessie at tessie.offner@myfwc.com .
Ridge Rangers website: myfwc.com/ridgerangers
Upcoming schedule at Ridge Rangers Online Calendar.
Want to participate in the Ridge Rangers program? Apply here, or just look on our calendar, sign up for a workday and come on out! There are no dues and no commitments in the Ridge Ranger program.
Know of someone who would like to receive this newsletter? Send them to the Ridge Rangers Newsletter GovDelivery webpage.
