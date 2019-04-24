The Florida Forest Service will celebrate Arbor Day in Gulf County this Friday with a tree giveaway.The Florida Forest Service is continuing its commitment to reforestation in the wake of Hurricane Michael in Gulf County by giving away 2000 trees at David Rich’s IGA in Wewahitchka.
The event is co-sponsored by by International Paper, Verizon and FedEx.
The event will run from 10 till 2
At the top of each hour, Florida Forest Service personnel and local arborists will also lead demonstrations on how to properly plant and care for the trees being distributed.
