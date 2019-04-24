The Franklin County School has installed electronic gates to secure the classroom buildings during the school day.
The gates are an effort to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff.
Gates to the Elementary and High School sides of the campus will be open in the morning for student arrival and drop off.
Gates to each side will close at 8:05 am
Gates will open for dismissal at 2:40 pm on the High School side and 3:00 pm on the Elementary side.
All visitors to the school including parents, service providers and campus guests must enter and exit through the front office.
Visitors will also have to present a valid driver’s license upon arrival and have a visible nametag or badge while on campus
Students will not enter or exit through the front office unless they are tardy or are being checked out by an authorized parent or guardian.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment