The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is asking fishermen for information on Gray triggerfish.
The council would like to gain a better understanding of gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico and hope that fishermen and divers can provide information about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of gray triggerfish is scheduled to begin soon, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about gray triggerfish, or gray triggerfish fishing, in recent years.
The information will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the gray triggerfish stock.
If you would like to help, just go to gulfcouncil.org and look for the "Something's Fishy with Gray Triggerfish" questionnaire.
The deadline to take part is May 10th.,
