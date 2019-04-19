There will be a lot more oyster aquaculture in the Apalachicola Bay in the future.
The state is now only promoting aquaculture which means leasing out sections of the bay to private growers.
There has been oyster aquaculture in Alligator Harbor for years, but now we will start seeing the oyster farms in other sections of the bay.
County RESTORE coordinator Alan Pierce said The Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Services has restructured its functions and now only promotes aquaculture.
That means that DACS will no longer participate in re-shelling the natural bars.
County Commissioner Smokey Parrish said the state needs to be careful as to how it promotes aquaculture so that it does not create more conflicts with other users of the Bay.
One of the concerns about oyster farming is that it uses the entire water column which basically shuts off that section of bay to fishermen and boaters.
Commissioner Parrish also recommended that the lease size be limited to 1.5 acres to give local oystermen an opportunity to get in the aquaculture business and compete.
Parrish said larger leases would likely be too expensive for local harvesters and would likely be bought up by outside investors.
The first oyster leases will be in areas that were first identified in a 1985 survey of the Bay.
That includes some waters near St. George Island, some sections of the Miles and Green Point.
If you are interested in applying for a lease, you can get more information on doing that at freshfromflorida.com
