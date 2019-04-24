This Weekend: Carrabelle History Museum 10th Anniversary Celebration

The Carrabelle History Museum is turning 10 years old!
You are invited to a ceremony in honor of the 10th Anniversary of the Carrabelle History Museum on Saturday, April 27, 4 pm, at the Carrabelle History Museum, 106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL. We will be honoring the museum's inspiring founders: Mary Louise Westberg, Lillian Smith and Walter Mallett along with all the volunteers who have made it possible.
Then we will celebrate the anniversary of the whole block – the Museum, Lulu's Café, Lost Treasure Gallery and Christie’s Cottage Living - with cake & ice cream. A special Sneak Peek Tour of the 2nd floor of the museum will be available. The 2nd floor has been undergoing restoration and is not yet open to the general public.
All weekend we will be playing musical selections from the Florida Folklife Collection from the State Library & Archives of Florida collection. As always, guests can come take a photo in the original World's Smallest Police Station on display inside the Carrabelle History Museum. Plus, on Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm, there will be a free photo scanning service. If you have old Carrabelle area family photos or old vacation photos from the areas around Carrabelle, Dog Island, or St. Teresa that you would like to preserve, bring them by the museum at this time. We will digitize them so that the photos are backed up for safekeeping. Bring a USB with you or there will be a limited number of USBs available for purchase at the museum.
Our celebration is just one part of the fun and festivities of the wonderful festival happening in downtown Carrabelle on Saturday hosted by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce. The festival will include the Fishy Fashion show, live music, local arts and crafts vendors, festival food and more.
Don't miss this special weekend at the Carrabelle History Museum open Friday 10 am-5 pm, Saturday 10 am-5 pm, and Sunday 12-5 pm. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.
