Turns out Hurricane Michael was a category 5 storm when it made landfall at Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base last October.
Scientists at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center conducted a detailed post-storm analysis on all the data available for Hurricane Michael and have determined that the storm’s estimated intensity at landfall was 160 miles an hour.
That's a 5 mile per hour increase over the original estimates.
Michael produced devastating winds and storm surge and was directly responsible for 16 deaths and about $25 billion in damage in the United States.
Michael is the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States as a category 5 since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and only the fourth on record.
The others are the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935 and Hurricane Camille in 1969.
Michael is also the strongest hurricane landfall on record in the Florida Panhandle and only the second known category 5 landfall on the northern Gulf coast.
In general, the lower a storm’s central pressure, the higher the winds.
Michael’s central pressure of 919 millibars (mb) at landfall is the third lowest on record for a landfalling U. S. hurricane since reliable records began in 1900, trailing only the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 (892 mb) and Hurricane Camille of 1969 (900 mb).
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment