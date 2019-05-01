Damage from Hurricane Michael is nearly 6.4 billion dollars in Florida alone.
According to the Office of Insurance Regulation website, as of April 26th 146,191 insurance claims have been filed from Hurricane Michael, totaling nearly 6.4 billion dollars.
2292 of those claims came from Franklin County.
Gulf County residents have filed 8,210 claims, while Bay county residents have filed 87,806 claims.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach on October the 10th as a category 5 storm, causing widespread destruction across Northwest Florida and a large section of Georgia.
