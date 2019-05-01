The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding fishermen of the dangers posed by discarded monofiliament fishing line and hooks.
Monofilament fishing line and fishing hooks are a hazard in the wild where they can snag and entangle birds, sea turtles and manatees, leading to injury and even death.
Clumps of monofilament line are the most common foreign object found during manatee necropsies.
Aside from harming aquatic wildlife, wading birds and shorebirds which frequent piers and other fishing hotspots are often hooked accidentally when trying to grab bait off an angler’s line
To help protect wildlife from your fishing line, make sure to check your tackle frequently for frayed line that may easily break.
Unwanted or damaged line should be stored away until it can be placed in a recycling bin.
Fishing line recycling bins are located at 10 foot hole in Apalachicola, both sides of the old St. George Island fishing piers, at the St. George Island State Park and at the Riverwalk in Carrabelle.
In Gulf County bins are located at Frank Pate Park, St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, Salinas Park, and many of the public beach access points at Cape San Blas.
If you see discarded monofilament line while you are out, pick it up, secure it and dispose of it appropriately.
If you come across entangled or distressed wildlife you can call the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC, thats 808-404-3922.
