Award winning author author Alane Adams will visit students at the Franklin County School on Thursday.
Adams is the author of the Legends of Orkney fantasy mythology series for tweens and a series of picture books for early-grade readers.
She is also the founder of a non-profit group called “First Book”, which is dedicated to providing books to children and schools after disasters.
Adams has donated books to each student in grades K through 6 at the Franklin County School.
All students grades K-2 will receive The Circus Thief and all students grades 3-6 will receive The Blue Witch plus a Blue Witch themed journal.
In addition, to her visit and free books, Alane has donated $3500 in the form of a gift certificate through First Book to support the Franklin County School's elementary literacy efforts.
Alane is visiting 10 schools across the panhandle that were hit by Hurricane Michael.
In total she will bring 20,000 new books to hurricane-affected communities in northwest Florida.
The book donation is valued at approximately $160,000.
