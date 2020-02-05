Wednesday, February 5, 2020
FDLE arrests Washington County men for child molestation
CHIPLEY, Fla – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Timothy William Borton, 53, of Chipley, Florida, for 10 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of transmitting child pornography. Borton is a correctional officer at Bay Correctional Facility in Panama City. Daniel Bryan Matthew Joyce, 27, also of Chipley was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of violation of his sex offender probation.
On February 4, a search warrant was served at the residence both men shared. The investigation determined that Borton received and sent multiple child pornography files, which featured children as young as five years old. Child pornography was also found on a computer belonging to Joyce, which is a violation of the conditions of his sex offender probation with the state of Florida.
Both men were booked into the Washington County Jail. Additional charges are pending a full forensic review of the items seized. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.
Please visit the Secure Florida website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Home.aspx
