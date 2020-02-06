Gulf Council Seeks Applicants for Coastal Migratory Pelagics and Red Drum Advisory Panels

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council (Council) is accepting applications for membership on the Coastal Migratory Pelagics Advisory Panel and the Red Drum Advisory Panel for the next three-year term.
Advisory Panels are charged with advising the Council on specific fishery issues and are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Advisory Panel membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management decision-making process.
Advisory Panel members are appointed by the Council and will serve a three-year term. Advisory Panel members generally meet once or twice per year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses. No person may serve on more than two APs at any one time; however, service on any Ad Hoc AP, as designated by the Council, will not be counted in the limitation to serving on an AP.
If you have any questions, please call the Council office at 813-348-1630.
Applications must be received by Friday, February 28, 2020 for consideration by the Council in closed session during its March-April meeting in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Selected applicants will be subject to fisheries resource violation background checks after the spring Council meeting and final selections will be confirmed at the June Council meeting in St. Petersburg, Florida. All applicants will be notified of their application status no later than the first week in July.
No comments:
Post a Comment