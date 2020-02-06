Thursday, February 6, 2020

It’s Time for Love and the Beach - The Mexico Beach E-Newsletter

IT'S TIME FOR LOVE AND THE BEACH

With progress continuing to move in a positive direction, we’re hoping those who love our beaches are making plans to come visit. We have shops, restaurants, and places to stay ready for your visit. We’re anticipating the Salt Creek Bridge on Canal Parkway to be completed by the end of this month, so the road to the west end beaches will be open soon. With homes being rebuilt and businesses anticipating breaking ground (Centennial Bank, Shell Shack, and the Driftwood Inn), we’re excited for the continued growth that is occurring and hope all our visitors enjoy it with us. Be sure to visit our website for all the latest on places to say, things to do, and much more.
Giveaway
 
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month, we had a gift certificate to Cloud Nine Creations up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Lorene McIntyre from Genoa, Illinois. Congrats, Lorene!
FEBRUARY GIVEAWAY
This month, we’re giving away a gift certificate to Crazy Beach Pizza. The friendly staff at Crazy Beach Pizza is serving up made to-order pizzas, calzones, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and much more seven days a week. If you need to cool off from your trip to the beach, be sure to stop by and enjoy a scoop (or two) of Blue Bell ice cream. To place your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa at melissa@mexicobeach.com.
KILLER SEAFOOD

We’re happy to welcome Michael, Kim, Kevin, and Hal back to Mexico Beach! Fresh seafood, famous fish tacos, and other delicious offerings are now available again. Everyone is working from a food truck at 9th Street; you’ll find outside tables as well as full take-out service. Hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The next time you’re hungry for great beach cuisine, stop by Killers, say “Welcome Back” to everyone, and enjoy a great meal.
GUMBO COOK-OFF
February 22
With the new year comes the return of a crowd favorite-the very popular Gumbo Cook-Off is back! The 21st Annual Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, February 22, starting at 10 a.m. This year, the event will be held at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp Park, across from Canal Parkway. We’ll have the traditional beads, beer, and live music to accompany the great gumbos and Brunswick stews. Tickets will be available for purchase to sample one, two, or as many as you like gumbos or stews. All proceeds raised will go toward the Special Events for Mexico Beach’s Best Blast on the Beach July 4th fireworks show. It’s not too late to sign up to be a contestant!
FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR: AMERICA’S GREAT PAINT-OUT
March 20-29
The 15th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air: America’s Great Paint-Out will kick off in March this year! Nationally acclaimed artists will gather in the region to capture what some believe to be the last vestiges of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from the western end of Mexico Beach to the east side of Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. Artists from across the US and various other countries capture images of the region’s flora and fauna and other local points of interest in the plein air tradition.
AN UNFORGETTABLE WEDDING VOW RENEWAL
April 18
Join us on the beach at Canal Park (end of Canal Parkway) on Saturday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) as we celebrate generations of love with a special shared vow renewal ceremony. We cordially invite all married couples to be part of this special complimentary vow renewal, followed by a Champagne & Cupcake reception at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. This is the event of the year, and it is open for all to attend!
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
CRAWFISH CORNBREAD
This casserole dish is one that is easy to assemble and a dinner table favorite! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).

INGREDIENTS
1 pound crawfish tail meat
1 box Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
1/3 cup milk
1 small can creamed corn
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 stick butter, melted
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1 can of mild Rotel tomatoes, drained
1 teaspoon salt

PREPARATION
If using frozen crawfish, thaw completely and drain off excess water. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and pour into a greased 11 x 14 pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 55 minutes. Serve warm and enjoy!
YOU KNOW YOU’RE A MOM WHEN...

—You realize you don't want to sleep like a baby-you want to sleep like your husband.

—You want to get a dog so someone in the house is happy to see you.

—Either you or the house is going to look good, but only one.

—Seventy-five percent of your diet is food your kids didn't eat.

—You want your child to be strong willed, but not yet!

—You realize the best way to get the kids' attention is to turn off the Wi-Fi.

—You speak in code: "I'll do it in a minute" means "Please forget what you just asked me."

—You think back fondly on the day you purchased the minivan. It was the only time it was clean.

—You realize that the reason the kids get along with your parents is that they both consider you the common enemy.

—You understand "upset" when your toddler wanted her sandwich cut in triangles and you cut it into squares.
"FOOTLOOSE AND FANCY-FREE"

In the 16th century, "fancy" generally meant in love, so someone who was "fancy-free" wasn't in love or involved in a romantic relationship. Footloose (your foot was "loose") meant your travel movements weren't restricted. So, someone who was "footloose and fancy-free" wasn't romantically involved and could go where they wanted and whenever they wanted. This expression has been around for quite some time and was used by Shakespeare in
A Midsummer Night's Dream.
