Wakulla County will hold a referendum in March to Repeal Nonpartisan Elections of County Officials.
The referendum will be held on March 17, 2020.
The Wakulla County Charter currently requires nonpartisan elections for all county commissioners, the clerk of court, the property appraiser, the tax collector, the supervisor of elections, and the sheriff.
A similar provision in another County’s Charter requiring nonpartisan elections was recently found to be unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court.
In order to be in compliance with the law and avoid confusion and possible disruption to the County’s local elections, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners has scheduled a referendum to repeal the nonpartisan election charter provision.
Wakulla County voters can vote on the referendum on the March 17th Presidential Preference Primary Ballot.
