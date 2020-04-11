Forest Service warns of high fire danger

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 10, 2020 –The USDA Forest Service is warning local communities of dangerous fire conditions in the Southern Area Geographic Area this weekend. Because of high drought index, high temperatures and strong, gusty winds, locations – particularly in the Southern Appalachians – may be vulnerable to wildland fires. Wildland fire danger and spread potential will remain at critical levels over the eastern portion of the area through Sunday.
Burn bans are in effect in multiple locations and the public should follow local restrictions to limit fire risk.
“Our highest priority is always the health and safety of the public and our firefighters,” said Shardul Raval, Director of Fire and Aviation Management for the Forest Service’s Southern Region. “We ask the public to follow burn ban orders across the region to limit the potential for wildfires and damage to property.”
Fire precaution levels indicate that fires can start easily and spread quickly. When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, and trees; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread after ignition; and availability of firefighting resources locally and across the nation.
Since the beginning of April, nearly 70 wildfires have burned more than 5,000 acres across the region, which covers 13 southeastern states from Texas to Virginia to Florida and including the commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
