Second Updated coronavirus information from the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for 4-11-20

Updated information
List of Apalachicola Bay Chamber Member Restaurants that are open and serving
Small Business Information
The required USDOL poster for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Please note that Employers are required by law to post this in a visible location with your other labor law posters. The effective date of the Act is April 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020.

The Department of Labor’s Wage & Hour Division has just updated its Q&A website that addresses many of the questions that people have been asking. The link for that site is: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-questions

Additionally, the Small Business Administration has updated its website with information about Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and the additional assistance for small business owners provided in the CARES Act, including the opportunity to receive up to a $10,000 advance on an EIDL for emergency capital. That link is at: https://www.sba.gov/disaster/apply-for-disaster-loan/index.html

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce have developed a Small Business Guide and Checklist for coronavirus emergency loans.
The following is the link to the Small Business Loan Assistance/online application: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance




All of this information is available on the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce home page. www.apalachicolabay.org

Many of our small businesses are still in operation via online stores with delivery please visit their online stores.They also can be found at www.apalachicolabay.org






