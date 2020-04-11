Second Updated coronavirus information from the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for 4-11-20

The required USDOL poster for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Please note that Employers are required by law to post this in a visible location with your other labor law posters. The effective date of the Act is April 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020.
Additionally, the Small Business Administration has updated its website with information about Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and the additional assistance for small business owners provided in the CARES Act, including the opportunity to receive up to a $10,000 advance on an EIDL for emergency capital. That link is at: https://www.sba.gov/disaster/apply-for-disaster-loan/index.html
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce have developed a Small Business Guide and Checklist for coronavirus emergency loans.
