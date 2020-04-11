USDA Approves Florida Request for Online Groceries with SNAP Program
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced approval of Florida’s request to provide online grocery purchases through the SNAP program.
Nearly 3 million Floridians participate in SNAP and 1.5 million Florida households at a cost of $4 billion. SNAP is administered in the state by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
“I thank the USDA and Secretary Perdue for granting the state’s request to bring safer grocery options to Florida’s families in need,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried. “Through this innovative pilot program, SNAP households can purchase food online and pay using their EBT card at pickup, among other options. This reduces shopping risk from COVID-19, helps fulfill consumer demand, and keeps Florida-grown products moving to families.”
The Florida Department of Children and Families will ultimately determine the structure of the SNAP online program in Florida, through flexibility authorized by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. Additional information on the pilot program may be found here.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is also collaborating with the Department of Children and Families to implement the Pandemic EBT program, which will allow families whose children and eligible for free and reduced-price school lunch to receive SNAP benefits.
Commissioner Fried and FDACS are committed to helping farmers move their products to market, and helping Floridians access that nutrition. These efforts include emergency orders and recommendations issued by Fried to temporarily waive labeling requirements for cartons of eggs, and weight and size limits for trucks hauling agricultural products. Commissioner Fried also requested that retailers end consumer purchase limits on milk to reduce milk dumping by dairy processors, and has sought accelerated USDA and SBA relief for Florida farmers.
