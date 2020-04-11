Vacation rental operations in Florida will remain closed until the end of the month.
Governor Ron Desantis on Friday signed an executive order extending the closure through April 30th.
The vacation rental closure began on March 27th, but was slated to expire after 2 weeks.
The order prohibits vacation rental companies from making new reservations or bookings or accepting new guests.
That includes rental homes, condominiums, cooperatives, or any home that is also a transient public lodging establishment.
Short term rentals are considered anything rented for periods of less than 30 days or 1 calendar month, whichever is less.
The order does not include Hotels, motels, inns, resorts, non-transient public lodging establishments, or timeshare projects.
It also allows for rentals to persons performing military, emergency, governmental, health or infrastructure response, or travelers engaged in non-vacation commercial activities.
