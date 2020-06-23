Franklin County Commissioners this month adopted a new Credit Card Policy that will define how county employees are allowed to use the county's credit cards.
The county has never had a formal policy in place but decided to implement one after the issue was raised in the city of Apalachicola's most recent audit.
Franklin County currently has four credit card accounts.
Those are for the County Coordinator whose card is utilized by all of the county departments when needed.
The Emergency Management Director and Assistant Director have a card for purchases relative to emergency operations and travel, and the Tourist Development Council has one for online ad charges relative to Google and Facebook.
The new policy requires that anyone using the cards obtain and maintain a receipt of charges, with a complete breakdown of the items charged.
Signed receipts must be submitted to the Clerk’s Finance Office with the statement.
No personal charges are allowed, all charges must serve a public purpose and if a card is lost or stolen it must be reported to the County Finance Office immediately.
Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson said the policy solidify the process that is already in place as it pertains to the county-issued credit cards.
