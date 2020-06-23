Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Gulf Council's Scientific and Statistical Committees Will Meet to Review the Marine Recreational Information Program - Fishing Effort Survey

Meeting Notice
June 23, 2020
 
Gulf Council's Scientific and Statistical Committees Will Meet to Review the Marine Recreational Information Program - Fishing Effort Survey
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will host a two-day workshop via webinar of its Standing, Reef Fish, Mackerel, Ecosystem, and Socioeconomic Scientific and Statistical Committees. The meeting will be held from 8:30 - 5:30 PM EDT on July 8 and 9, 2020.
 
The Scientific and Statistical Committees will discuss the Marine Recreational Information Program - Fishing Effort Survey. Specifically, they will discuss how calibrations will impact previous estimates of fishing effort and harvest, and consider implications for management including: quota monitoring, season projections, and sector allocations.
 
Agenda and meeting materials are here.
Register for the webinar here.

About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.     
Public Information Officer
888-833-1844 ext. 238
Join Our Mailing List
Like us on Facebook  Visit our blog  View our videos on YouTube



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment