Meeting Notice
June 23, 2020
Gulf Council's Scientific and Statistical Committees Will Meet to Review the Marine Recreational Information Program - Fishing Effort Survey
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will host a two-day workshop via webinar of its Standing, Reef Fish, Mackerel, Ecosystem, and Socioeconomic Scientific and Statistical Committees. The meeting will be held from 8:30 - 5:30 PM EDT on July 8 and 9, 2020.
The Scientific and Statistical Committees will discuss the Marine Recreational Information Program - Fishing Effort Survey. Specifically, they will discuss how calibrations will impact previous estimates of fishing effort and harvest, and consider implications for management including: quota monitoring, season projections, and sector allocations.
Agenda and meeting materials are here.
Register for the webinar here.
