Important updates on COVID-19 initiatives from Mediacom

|
|Continuing to support our people, customers, and communities
Dear Michael,
I hope you and your family and friends have continued to remain safe and healthy during this pandemic.
As local economies continue to re‑open around the U.S., we remain committed to an approach that emphasizes safety and caution, keeping in place several social distancing guidelines and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for our technicians, front counter representatives, call‑center representatives, and office personnel to help fight against a resurgence of this virus.
As we adjust our daily lives to the #NextNormal, we remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping you connected and to help you navigate through this transition period.
Continuing to support our communities
As we previously communicated, we paused our data allowance policies until June 30th to prevent customers from incurring data usage overage charges caused by the social distancing policies implemented by state and local governments. With June 30th approaching and COVID-19 outbreaks continuing to make news, we recognize that many of our customers are anxious and may continue to work and conduct distance learning temporarily from home even as local economies continue to re‑open. As such, we are pleased to announce these additional changes to our data plans:
By gradually re‑introducing our data allowance policies in this manner, we hope to support our customers by giving them the time necessary to evaluate their usage patterns and select the "right‑size" data subscription that meets their needs.
- We are extending the pause of our data allowance policies through the August billing cycle which ends on August 21, 2020.
- Beginning with the September billing cycle (which starts August 22, 2020) and continuing through the end of 2020, we will be providing up to 100 gigabytes (GB) of additional data to any customer that exceeds their monthly data allowance at no additional charge. We will do this by waiving up to two 50 GB overage charges per month per customer.
Additionally, we are also pleased to extend the following initiatives through August 21, 2020:
Committed to Keeping our Customers Connected
Working through the Crisis
- While the Keep America Connected Pledge ends on June 30th, 2020, we will continue to support and work with customers who took advantage of this initiative. We are working to find new ways to make a difference and encourage customers facing difficulties paying their bill to reach out to one of our dedicated customer service representatives to discuss alternative payment, packaging, and pricing options.
Our employees have been working throughout the crisis and will continue to go to customer’s homes to install or repair essential services needed right now. Our payment centers are open and call center representatives are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist you. We also encourage customers who need assistance to use our new digital channels with new features that have been launched in the past few months.
We continue to closely monitor COVID‑19 statistics in each state as the country slowly re‑opens and we remain committed to taking the necessary steps should a second wave of outbreaks affect our communities or should the virus impacts be lessened.
- Digital Tools: Download the MediacomConnect MobileCARE app or visit us online and log in to your account at Mediacom Support. You can manage your billing account, troubleshoot services, check for outages, control your home Wi‑Fi service, and more!
- Text Care: Text us at 66554 and talk to our digital assistant Molli with questions about your account. And if Molli cannot help you, she will connect you to a live agent.
- Troubleshooting tips and support videos are located in our Answer Center. Go to the COVID 19 Alerts section for the latest updates.
In closing, I would like to share with you a link to a television commercial we created as a tribute to our 4,500 employees for their unwavering dedication to our customers and communities throughout this national emergency.
Watch "Powerful People — Thank You Employees".
Thank you once again for being our customer and for your continued trust in Mediacom to keep you connected.
Please stay safe and healthy.
Sincerely,
|John Pascarelli
EVP Operations, Mediacom
|
No comments:
Post a Comment