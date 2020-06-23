Turtles, Scallops, Fishing and Outdoor Fun this month - an E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Turtles are Nesting on Area Beaches
July is sea turtle nesting season on St. George Island and other beaches throughout Franklin County.  The turtles lay their eggs from May – September, with 50-150 baby turtles hatching after 45-60 days, usually at night. July is also when local volunteer turtlers are out walking the beach in order to find, mark and protect turtle nests.  Summer beach visitors can help by becoming educated about nesting sea turtles.  
Like most beach communities, Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. Personal items such as tents, chairs, toys, umbrellas and coolers must be removed from the public beaches between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. All unattended items may be removed and destroyed. (Franklin County Ordinance)
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve features an online turtle talk video. Click here to learn more and watch the video about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them!

Tips for Night Beach Walks During Sea Turtle Nesting Season

We love sea turtles and are excited they have chosen our beaches as their summer nesting site. Here are simple tips for making your night beach walk fun and safe for you and the nesting sea turtles.

When you go out on the beach at night let your eyes adjust to the ambient light. You will be amazed at how much you can see without man-made lights. If you take a flashlight make sure it has infrared LED bulbs that emits long wavelengths 590-750nm that do not disturb the sea turtles. If you see a female on the beach give her plenty of room to find a place to nest. Do not shine a light at her or take photos with a flash. Remain quiet and out of her sight. If disturbed she may abandon her nest and return to sea. Also, do not disturb the tracks she leaves. Our turtle volunteers use the tracks to locate the nest and protect it from predators, and to collect important data that helps us better understand the species. If you are lucky enough to witness a sea turtle on land, enjoy the experience from a distance and cherish the memory for life. 
St. George Island Bike Path Fun for All
The St. George Island Bike Path is a public paved recreational path that runs six miles paralleling Gulf Beach Drive, the island's main road. The path runs from just outside St. George Plantation (a private gated community) east to the entrance of St. George Island State Park on the island's eastern end. Although the linear path lacks shade, it provides a non-motorized transportation link between businesses. The path accommodates pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders, roller skaters, and pets on a leash. No golf carts please. The path is also wheelchair accessible. Wheelchairs for mobility-challenged visitors can be rented at some of the island’s beach supply stores. Parking for the bike path is located adjacent to the Cape St. George Lighthouse and St. George Island Visitor Center, which are located at the center of the island. The entrance to the parking area is just west of the physical address at West Gulf Beach Drive and Franklin Boulevard. 

Carrabelle Museum Presents High School Exhibit
Starting the 4th of July weekend, the Carrabelle History Museum will present a special new exhibit featuring Carrabelle High School memorabilia. This exhibit will be on display at the museum starting Friday, July 3 at 10 am. It is part of the new and expanded Family Life Room with high school sports trophies across the decades starting with the 1920 football team and the 1937 state champion girls’ basketball team. Details here.

Scallop Season Opens July 1 in Franklin County
The 2020 Scallop Season opens July 1 and runs through September 24 in Franklin County. The Franklin County region includes waters offshore of Carrabelle, Lanark and St. Marks. Recreational harvesters need a Florida saltwater fishing license to harvest bay scallops unless they are exempt from needing a license. Check out the recreational bay scallop rules online at myfwc.com

Upcoming July Events
July 4 - Virtual Lighthouse Climb SGI
July 4, July 18 - Carrabelle Country Farmers' Market
July 11, 25 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
July 3 - Carrabelle Museum Exhibit
SGI Virtual Full Moon Climb July 4On Saturday, July 4 from 8:30pm-10 pm (weather permitting) the St. George Island Lighthouse will stream live video from the top of the lighthouse for the sunset and full moon rise. The July 4 event will be the fourth "virtual full moon climb” hosted by the St. George Island Lighthouse and Museum which first initiated a streaming virtual climb in April. Details here.
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach is expected to resume its regular climbing schedule in August. Click here for details.
Red Snapper Roundup June 26-27
The Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola is hosting a Red Snapper Roundup Tournament June 26-27. Boat may have up to 6 anglers. Details here.
CCA Catch and Release Tourney begins July 1
Competitive anglers will be pleased to know that CQuarters Marina has been named Franklin County's contact location for the 2020 Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) angling competition beginning July 1 through October 4. The nearly 100-day event, offers more than $500,000 in prizes, with $100,000 of this being in Youth Scholarships, and invites anglers of all ages and skill levels to walk away with prizes from a brand-new truck or boat, motor and trailer packages to scholarships and more. Details here.

Farmers' Markets in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and Carrabelle
Outdoor farmers' markets in Franklin County are popular social distancing activity options this summer. You'll find them scattered throughout the county in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach.
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its July market on Saturday July 11 and July 25 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek.  Can't wait till the weekend? A separate downtown market is hosted on Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.

Eastpoint
Eastpoint now has an outdoor EastBay Market
on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The July market dates are July 4 and July 18. Come enjoy a tasty baked treat and a cup of coffee while shopping for produce, eggs and honey. And for your midweek market fix, the Eastpoint Farmers' Market sets up on Wednesdays at 4:30pm at the Eastpoint Beer Company on Highway 98. 
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will be hosting its bi-monthly Country Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 4  and again on July 18 from 9 am-1 pm at the Crooked River Lighthouse Park at Carrabelle Beach. The Carrabelle area Country Farmer’s Market will be held every first and third Saturday from 9 am-1 pm at the Crooked River Lighthouse.

