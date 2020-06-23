Turtles, Scallops, Fishing and Outdoor Fun this month - an E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Turtles are Nesting on Area Beaches
July is sea turtle nesting season on St. George Island and other beaches throughout Franklin County. The turtles lay their eggs from May – September, with 50-150 baby turtles hatching after 45-60 days, usually at night. July is also when local volunteer turtlers are out walking the beach in order to find, mark and protect turtle nests. Summer beach visitors can help by becoming educated about nesting sea turtles.
Like most beach communities, Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. Personal items such as tents, chairs, toys, umbrellas and coolers must be removed from the public beaches between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. All unattended items may be removed and destroyed. (Franklin County Ordinance)
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve features an online turtle talk video. Click here to learn more and watch the video about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them!
