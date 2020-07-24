07.24.2020 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
A Message From Your County Health Department:
We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 positivity percentage in Gulf and Franklin. For small counties, it is better to look at weekly trends vs. daily trends to paint a better picture of what is happening. The percent is based on the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
Let’s look at the past two weeks using surveillance data from Floridahealth.gov. We really want to keep the positivity percentage as low as possible. 20.6% is too high. Gulf needs to aim for 10% and then keep moving downward. We are hoping to get both counties below 5%. Gulf and Franklin cases are linked to whole household exposures, some businesses, funeral-related gatherings, and some have been healthcare worker related.
Take a closer look at the data:
GULF:
Week 1 - July 10-16:
Total number of COVID19 tests (nasal swab to test for active infection): 591
Total Positive: 43
Positivity: 7.3%
Week 2 – July 17-23
Total number of COVID19 tests (nasal swab to test for active infection): 548
Total Positive: 113
Positivity: 20.6%
FRANKLIN:
Week 1 – July 10-16
Total number of COVID19 tests (nasal swab to test for active infection): 608
Total Positive: 27
Positivity: 4.4%
Week 2 – July 17-23
Total number of COVID19 tests (nasal swab to test for active infection): 459
Total Positive: 31
Positivity: 6.8%
What you’ll find in today’s update:
- New Data: Positivity Percentage for New Cases
- New Section: Quarantine/Isolation Facts
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report 07/24/2020.
- Attached Flyer: Testing Location on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Honeyville Community Center from 9a-3p CST.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
2,252
How many negative tests we have
2,168
How many positive tests we have
83
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,003
How many negative tests we have
2,761
How many positive tests we have
238
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay inID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
