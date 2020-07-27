Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
What you’ll find in today’s update:
§ Franklin County COVID-19 Profile Report. (Attached)
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
2,301
How many negative tests we have
2,211
How many positive tests we have
87
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,057
How many negative tests we have
2,804
How many positive tests we have
249
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay inID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
Email: Deanna.Simmons@
flhealth.gov
Website: http://gulf.
floridahealth.gov
07.27.2020 Gulf County COVID-19 Update by manager2738 on Scribd
07.27.2020 Gulf County COVID-19 Profile by manager2738 on Scribd
