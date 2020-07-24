Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
2020 Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Trustee Council’s Annual Meeting Materials Now Available
Shrimp boats docked in Bayou la Batre, Alabama. Image: Billy Pope/Outdoor Alabama
Materials Available from Trustee Council's 2020 Annual Meeting
Outreach materials are now available from the July 16 Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Trustee Council’s annual meeting webinar. During this virtual event, our fifth annual public meeting, we provided updates on our work since our last meeting in June 2019.
The Trustees and representatives of the seven Trustee Implementation Groups, responsible for planning and implementing restoration projects for the natural resources injured by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, gave updates on their progress over the last year.
The public meeting also included an opportunity for the public to provide comments to the Trustees after the presentation. This meeting also served as the annual public meeting of the Regionwide Trustee Implementation Group.
