214 COVID-19 cases linked to prison in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) received notice of 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Florida Department of Corrections, Wakulla Correctional Institution. The report of these cases raises the total to 419
confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wakulla County.
DOH-Wakulla is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
DOH-Wakulla is conducting community-based testing in Wakulla County and at select regional sites in surrounding counties during July.
Beginning Tuesday, July 28, DOH-Wakulla will offer testing by appointment, with slots available as late as 7:00pm.
For availability, contact (850) 926-0400.
It continues to be important for everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. These are things we all can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and to prevent deaths, particularly in the more vulnerable populations such as in persons over the age of 65 or persons with underlying medical conditions.
