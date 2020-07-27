A 40-year-old man drowned today in the waters off St. George Island
Sheriff A.J. Smith reported on a facebook video Monday afternoon that a visitor to the island became distressed and drowned sometime after 2 p.m.
He was swimming off the 400 block of East Gorrie Drive.
He said deputies and first responders attempted first aid and the man was taken to Weems Memorial Hospital but could not be resuscitated.
He said the man arrived on the island from Mississippi on Saturday with his wife and two children.
The beach flags on St. George Island on Monday were yellow, meaning a moderate hazard for currents and waves.
The sheriff pointed out that conditions can change quickly and that the conditions were pretty rough when the drowning occurred.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment