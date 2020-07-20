As of Monday there are 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 56 on Sunday.
There are 178 confirmed cases in Gulf County, which is up from 141 on Sunday.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 7 to 85; 44 are women, 30 are men, one is not a county resident.
There have been three cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization.
In Gulf County the ages range from 1 year old to 89 with 79 men and 92 women; 7 are non-residents.
Ten Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Their have been no COVID related deaths in either county.
