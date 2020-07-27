As of Monday there are 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County – up from 83 on Friday.
There are 249 confirmed cases in Gulf County – up from 236 on Friday
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 0 to 85; 49 are women, 36 are men, two are not county residents.
There have been four cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization and one death.
In Gulf County the ages range from 1 year old to 89 with 107 men and 133 women; 9 are non-residents.
Sixteen Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Their have been no COVID related deaths in Gulf county.
Health officials are urging everyone to do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks and social distancing.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment