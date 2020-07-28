As of Tuesday there are 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County – up from 87 on Monday.
There are 265 confirmed cases in Gulf County – up from 249 on Monday.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 0 to 85; 53 are women, 40 are men, two are not county residents.
There have been three cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization and one death.
In Gulf County the ages range from 1 year old to 89 with 112 men and 143 women; 9 are non-residents.
Eighteen Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Their have been no COVID related deaths in Gulf county.
Health officials are urging everyone to do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks and social distancing.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment