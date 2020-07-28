August Events Along the Forgotten Coast - an E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

|
TDC Launches Fishing Trip Getaway
If you're looking forward to cooler weather and hot fishing action, you're in the right spot. The Franklin County Tourist Development Council launches its annual fishing trip getaway contest this month. Win a fall fishing trip, lodging, meals and lots of open space fun. Enter here.
|
Amberjack Season
Opens August 1
Kingfish Tourneys
The Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola will host a Kingfish Klash tournament August 14-15. Cash prizes up to $2500.On October 2-4, C-Quarters will be the site of the 17th Annual Kingfish Shootout The Shootout will be for kingfish and spanish mackerel. The guaranteed payout will be $16,500 with 10 places.
Artists of the Market
National Talent on Local Display at Farmers' Markets Throughout the County
Editor's Note: As COVID-19 continues to disrupt events and activities throughout the area, many folks have found outdoor farmers' markets a good way to experience the area in a socially-distant manner. Beginning this month, we'll introduce you to one of many talented artists, growers and craftsfolks that exhibit at the farmers' markets in Apalachicola, Carrabelle and Eastpoint. We begin this month with Eastpoint woodworking craftsman David Rybicki.
Dave Rybicki is a talented furniture designer and woodwork craftsman that lives in Eastpoint. A former largescale production draftsman, craftsman and yacht builder, Dave's days are much quieter now. Today, he designs and builds custom furniture by commission in his Eastpoint studio and crafts small tables, stools, intricate cutting boards and serving trays. He doesn't sell online but you can find him most Saturdays at the farmers' markets in Apalachicola or Eastpoint. "We have one of the nicest markets in America," says Rybicki about the Apalachicola market that is held the first and third Saturday along the commercial docks. And he should know; Rybicki has exhibited for years at markets across the country. The markets here, he says, "have the right vibe." Find Dave and other talented artists, growers and craftsfolks each week at markets throughout the county. See below for schedules.
Farmers, Growers and Artisan Markets in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach
Outdoor markets featuring homegrown vegetables, baked goods and artist creations have blossomed as popular social distancing activity options this summer. You'll find them scattered throughout the county in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach.
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its August market on Saturday August 8 and August 22 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held each Wednesday from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, August 1 and again on August 15 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop. The Country Farmer’s Market is held every first and third Saturday from 9 am-1 pm at the Crooked River Lighthouse.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint now has an outdoor EastBay Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The August market dates are August 1 and August 15. Come enjoy a tasty baked treat and a cup of coffee while shopping for produce, eggs and honey. And for your midweek market fix, the Eastpoint Farmers' Market sets up on Wednesdays at 4:30pm at the Eastpoint Beer Company on Highway 98.
|
TDC and Weems Hospital Collaborate on COVID tips for Travelers
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council recently partnered with Weems Memorial Hospital to produce COVID-19 related visitor information. The common sense tips are based on CDC and state and local government directives for traveling safe. The tips will be distributed through the four county visitor centers and lodging providers throughout the county.
Full Moon Climbs August 2
Both historic lighthouses in Franklin County will host Full Moon Climbs during August.
Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island Virtual Climb. Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during a virtual full moon climb on Sunday, August 2 from 8-8:30 pm.
JOBA Gallery Features Virtual Exhibit
Apalachicola's JOBA Gallery at High Cotton will feature artist Robin Renee Hix in a virtual exhibit this month.
Aug. 1, 15 - EastBay Artisan's Market
Aug. 1, 15 - Crooked River Lighthouse Market
Aug. 2 - Virtual Full Moon Climb, St. George Lighthouse
Aug. 2- Full Moon Climb, Crooked River Lighthouse
Aug. 8, 22 - Apalachicola Farmer's Market
Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 - Eastpoint Farmers' Market
Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 - Downtown Growers' Market, Apalachicola
August 14-15 - Kingfish Klash
Sept. 12 - Franklin County Coastal Cleanup
Sept. 26 - Tate's Hell & Back 5K Run/Walk
No comments:
Post a Comment