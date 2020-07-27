Beginning today, people in the City of Port St. Joe are required to wear masks in public settings within the city limits in spaces where you can't social distance.
The rule applies to anyone over the age of 6 who is in a public space.
It also includes owners, employees, and customers at any business in the Port St. Joe City limits as well as people in government buildings.
Businesses also have to put up signs alerting their customers to the mask requirement.
Gulf County has reported over 230 cases of COVID-19 and local health departments say much of the spread is being done through contacts within the community.
Initially the disease was being spread by people who ran into positive cases outside of the county.
Again, the mask requirement in the City of Port St. Joe takes effect today.
