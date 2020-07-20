Franklin County saw a big drop in unemployment in June as more local businesses opened up after the statewide coronavirus quarantine.
June unemployment in Franklin County fell to 6.5 percent, that's down from 10.1 percent in May and 10.6 percent in April.
That translates to 277 people out of work, out of a workforce of 4,253.
It is one of the lower unemployment rates in the state – only 8 counties had lower unemployment rates in June.
Gulf County unemployment also fell in June from 9.2 percent to 7 percent.
379 people were out of work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment fell from 7.9 percent to 5.9 percent.
Liberty County unemployment ticked up slightly from 6 percent to 6.1 percent.
