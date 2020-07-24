Franklin County Schools will start four days later than first announced to give teachers more time to prepare for the 1st day of classes.
The first day of school for students will now be on Friday, August the 14th.
The initial schedule had children returning on the 10th with teachers showing up a week earlier.
The district said it has determined it to be in the best interest of students and staff to provide additional training for the safety measures and protocols that will take place on campus.
The plan is to modify the school calendar to shift the four teacher professional development days to the beginning of the school year.
The quarterly student holidays on the calendar will be changed to normal school attendance days.
A revised school calendar will be published following the next School Board meeting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment