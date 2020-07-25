Franklin County TDC and Weems Hospital create local Covid Brochure

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council recently partnered with Weems Memorial Hospital to produce a COVID-19-related visitor brochure.
The brochure includes information based on the CDC guidelines as well as state and local government directives associated with COVID-19.
The two-sided brochures are available at all four visitor center locations in Franklin County and are also being distributed to all lodging providers and businesses throughout the county.
A digital version can be downloaded on from the TDC website www.floridasforgottencoast.com.
Tourism and hospital leaders say the informational pieces was created so all visitors will “be safe, be Informed and be responsible.”
Covid Rack Card by manager2738 on Scribd
