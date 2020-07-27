Gulf Council's Scientific and Statistical Committees to Meet via Webinar to Review the State and Federal Private Recreational Red Snapper Data Calibrations

Meeting Notice
July 8, 2020
Gulf Council to Host a Meeting of its Scientific and Statistical Committee Via Webinar
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council's Standing, Reef Fish, Mackerel, Ecosystem, and Socioeconomic Scientific and Statistical Committee (Gulf SSC) will meet via webinar from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, EDT July 21-23, 2020.
On July 21, the South Atlantic Council's Scientific and Statistical Committee will meet jointly with the Gulf SSC to review SEDAR 64, the stock assessment for yellowtail snapper in the southeastern United States. They will discuss the status of the yellowtail snapper stock, consider yield projections for future harvest, and make recommendations for the overfishing limit and acceptable biological catch. The Gulf and South Atlantic SSCs will also review the stock apportionment between the Gulf and South Atlantic for yellowtail snapper.
The Gulf SSC will meet for the remainder of the meeting. They will receive an update of SEDAR 28, the stock assessment of Gulf of Mexico Migratory Cobia group including stock status and projections for future harvest. The Gulf SSC will make recommendations about the health of the stock as well as an overfishing limit and acceptable biological catch.
The Gulf SSC will hear an update on the Southeast Data Assessment and Review operational assessment process; discuss the timeline for SEDAR 74: Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper; and review and provide feedback on the pink, white, and brown shrimp stock assessment terms of reference.
Agenda and meeting materials are here.
Register for the webinar here
.
No comments:
Post a Comment