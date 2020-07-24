Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Friday Update

Bayou Bash 2020 is an inshore fishing tournament sponsored by the Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club of Port St Joe to be held on August 1st at Presnell’s Marina from 4-6 PM, with the Captain’s dinner on July 31st at 6 PM.
Registration is $50 for adults , $40 for teens, and $10 for kids 12 and under. Registration and check-in at the captains meeting Friday, July 31st from 6:00-8:00pm. The Bayou Bash is open to all ages and you can fish anywhere along the “Forgotten Coast”
The Bayou Bash is always a blast to fish in but most people don’t know that the Swivel Sister’s took over this tournament 2 years ago and have focused on improving the payouts, raffles, and overall experience for the anglers as well as creating a scholarship from the Bayou Bash proceeds for a Gulf County student interested in going into a water related field. Unlike the previous year this year’s recipient will be announced at the weigh-in so make sure to come by and show them some love!
We should have record numbers this year and hope to see you at this event!
Follow us on FB at Bayou Bash 2020 for updates and information or email bayoubash19@gmail.com, phone 850-227-8593
Friday, July 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Captain's Dinner
Saturday, August 1, 2020
5:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Fishing
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigh-in & Festivities
