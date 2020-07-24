Friday, July 24, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Friday Update



﻿EMERGENCY DECLARATION
An Emergency Declaration of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida; recognizing the National, State and Local State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic; requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits of Port St. Joe, Florida where CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. 
Bayou Bash 2020 is an inshore fishing tournament sponsored by the Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club of Port St Joe to be held on August 1st at Presnell’s Marina from 4-6 PM, with the Captain’s dinner on July 31st at 6 PM.

Registration is $50 for adults , $40 for teens, and $10 for kids 12 and under. Registration and check-in at the captains meeting Friday, July 31st from 6:00-8:00pm. The Bayou Bash is open to all ages and you can fish anywhere along the “Forgotten Coast”

The Bayou Bash is always a blast to fish in but most people don’t know that the Swivel Sister’s took over this tournament 2 years ago and have focused on improving the payouts, raffles, and overall experience for the anglers as well as creating a scholarship from the Bayou Bash proceeds for a Gulf County student interested in going into a water related field. Unlike the previous year this year’s recipient will be announced at the weigh-in so make sure to come by and show them some love!

We should have record numbers this year and hope to see you at this event!
Follow us on FB at Bayou Bash 2020 for updates and information or email bayoubash19@gmail.com, phone 850-227-8593

Friday, July 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Captain's Dinner
Saturday, August 1, 2020
5:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Fishing
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigh-in & Festivities
Bayou Bash 2020
For the full COVID-19 Data Summary
﻿for each county in Florida.
FL DOH COVID 19 Report
Scroll to page 47 of the report to review the statistics for Gulf County. Interesting information such as age categories and hospitalizations are listed.
Paws, Claws, Wings & Scales celebrates the unique relationships we have with animals, both domestic and in the wild. This exhibit is our first virtual online show and displays work from artists from across the country. 
All items are available for purchase. Select your dream piece in the online gallery and follow the directions for payment. Enjoy all the creative interpretations of the animal world.

Virtual online show can be viewed at www.thejoecenter.org

Limited display can be viewed in the windows at
The Joe Center for the Arts
201 Reid Ave.
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
2020census.gov
Court Clerk, Rebecca L. (Becky) Norris reminds everyone that a mask or face coverings is required to access the court house. 
 
﻿No one will be allowed in without one.

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

