Gulf County Schools have pushed back their opening date until August the 14th.
Gulf County Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton said new student orientation will be Friday, August 14th and all students will report to school on Monday, August 17th.
Students were initially slated to return on August the 10th.
Delaying the school opening will give teachers more time to plan for instruction in the classroom and distance learning.
The extra days also allow the district to further stockpile needed items such as hand-sanitizer, cleaners, soaps, face masks, shields and the like.
The Franklin County School District will also open on Friday, August the 14th.
The district said it has determined it to be in the best interest of students and staff to provide additional training for the safety measures and protocols that will take place on campus.
The plan in Franklin County is to modify the school calendar to shift the four teacher professional development days to the beginning of the school year.
The quarterly student holidays on the calendar will be changed to normal school attendance days.
